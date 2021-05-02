Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.57. Balchem has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

