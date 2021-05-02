Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.21. Bally’s reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BALY. Macquarie increased their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. 456,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -134.79 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

