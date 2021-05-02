Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,516 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 111,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 345,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 79,753 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

BAC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

