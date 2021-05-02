Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce sales of $26.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $109.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $110.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 72,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $474.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

