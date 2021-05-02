Bank of Queensland Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:BOQ)

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Allaway 42,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.