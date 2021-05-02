Bank of Stockton Buys 711 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank of Stockton increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MA Private Wealth bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,822,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,622,000 after acquiring an additional 207,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

