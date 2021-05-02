BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) & First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Head-To-Head Comparison

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankFinancial and First Savings Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $71.58 million 2.13 $11.67 million $1.03 10.12 First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 0.86 $33.35 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BankFinancial.

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. BankFinancial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for BankFinancial and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.65%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than BankFinancial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of BankFinancial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of BankFinancial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 16.43% 5.84% 0.66% First Savings Financial Group 17.46% 24.70% 2.19%

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats BankFinancial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans and leases; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, fund transfer, bill payment, other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency services. In addition, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. The company operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties, Illinois. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of October 30, 2020, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

