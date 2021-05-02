Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKIMF. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.55 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

