Barclays Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $25.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.35.

Continental Resources stock opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

