Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BARC. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

BARC opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £30.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 150.46. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

