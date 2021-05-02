Barclays Raises JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $22.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.93.

JBLU stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

