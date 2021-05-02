Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $4.63 on Thursday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

