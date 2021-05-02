Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYG. Investec cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

