Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HXGBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $103.25.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

