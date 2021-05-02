Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.04, but opened at $52.28. Barnes Group shares last traded at $52.01, with a volume of 743 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

