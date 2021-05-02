Barrington Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for HealthStream in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in HealthStream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.