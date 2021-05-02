Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Reaches $2.23 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 4% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $178,585.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.82 or 0.00849719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.57 or 0.08670380 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,711,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,198,856 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

