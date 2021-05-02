Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €78.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.44. Basf has a one year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

