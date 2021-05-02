Basis Cash (BAC) Price Up 26.5% Over Last Week

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Basis Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basis Cash has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. Basis Cash has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and $1.06 million worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00283189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.93 or 0.01131603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.68 or 0.00743950 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00026329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.59 or 1.00005794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Basis Cash Coin Profile

Basis Cash’s total supply is 56,419,796 coins and its circulating supply is 56,419,685 coins. Basis Cash’s official message board is medium.com/basis-cash. Basis Cash’s official Twitter account is @BasisCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basis Cash’s official website is basis.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “BACoin is an open token that runs on blockchain technology, making it open and transparent to all participants. It is designed to develop digital cryptocurrency markets and facilities for various purposes with their subsequent deployment and integration into a unique ecosystem. It has 12,000 users around the world who are registered in the system and take an active part in marketing. In addition, all users are investing in packages of services and products a BITCOIN Academy a.s. BACoin Foundation creates an ecosystem of e-Commerce (marketing platform), providing a solution and convenience for users’ payments. Essentially, this ecosystem gives an opportunity for all participants to pay for the goods of BITCOIN Academy online stores with BACoin coins. This allows avoiding any losses on exchange rates or transaction fees that arise when they use credit cards or PayPal if the currency of the country from which the buyer comes is different from the currency used in the shopping store. “

