Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.470-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.53 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.38.

BAX stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

