Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.470-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.53 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.26.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

