Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.470-3.550 EPS.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

