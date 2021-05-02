Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BTE. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.47.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$823.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.93. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

