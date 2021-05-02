BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.14.

NYSE ANTM opened at $379.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.40. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

