BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $264.26 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.80 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

