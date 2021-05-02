BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens began coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

