BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $446.44 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.22 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

