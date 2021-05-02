BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $31.29 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

