BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7072 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

BCE has raised its dividend by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BCE stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.39.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

