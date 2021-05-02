Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Beacon has a market cap of $1.34 million and $7,693.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $2.56 or 0.00004533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003244 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,631,059 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

