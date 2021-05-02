Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $57.60 and last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 7362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.65.

Specifically, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

