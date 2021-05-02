Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 456,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

