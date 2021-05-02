Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 216.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,724.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,570.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,818.01 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $570.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,531.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,587.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.