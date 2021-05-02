Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $142.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

