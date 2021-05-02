Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $9,288,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $8,956,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $6,192,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $3,687,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at $3,096,000.

Shares of BTWN stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

