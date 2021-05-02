Belvedere Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL)

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Holicity during the 4th quarter worth $5,055,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Holicity in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,100,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Holicity during the fourth quarter worth about $10,125,000.

Holicity stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Holicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on identifying businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

