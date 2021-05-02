Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 16,473 Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

