Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 73,229 Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Belvedere Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,229 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Shift Technologies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SFT. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,957,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,338,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

SFT stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

