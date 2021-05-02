Benin Management CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,236 shares of company stock worth $5,169,233 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

