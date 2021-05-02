Benin Management CORP Has $566,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benin Management CORP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $418.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.