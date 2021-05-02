Benin Management CORP Invests $217,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Benin Management CORP bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $583,210.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

