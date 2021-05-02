Benin Management CORP Reduces Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up approximately 1.3% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $83.95 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 134.01%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

