Benin Management CORP Sells 1,590 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.