Benin Management CORP Sells 300 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Benin Management CORP reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

