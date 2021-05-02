Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €65.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €62.46 ($73.48).

Covestro stock opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.61. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

