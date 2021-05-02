Berenberg Bank Raises Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 8,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,451 ($84.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 6,315 ($82.51) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a market cap of £46.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 1.05%.

