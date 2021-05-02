Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday. Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $48.24 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.