BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

BYSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

BYSI stock opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $422.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.