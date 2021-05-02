Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Big 5 Sporting Goods to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $18.32 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $401.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 12,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,794.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,895. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

