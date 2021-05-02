Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Releases Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE BIO opened at $630.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $595.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $689.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

